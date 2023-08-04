President gives assent to 5 bills

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday gave his assent to five bills after they were passed by the parliament. The president signed Defence Housing Authority Islamabad (Amendment) Bill 2023 to amend the Defence Housing Authority Islamabad Act, 2013.

He assented to Petroleum (Amendment) Bill, 2023 aimed at amending the Petroleum Act, 1934. President Alvi also approved the Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which provided for amending the Pakistan Nursing Council Act, 1973.

The president signed the Board of Investment (Amendment) Bill 2023, providing for amending the Board of Investments Ordinance, 2001.

He also assented to the Pakistan General Cosmetics Bill, 2023 aimed at regulating the sale, purchase, quality, packaging, manufacturing, storage and distribution of cosmetics. The president signed the said bills in the exercise of powers conferred on him under Article 75 of the Constitution.