Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 04 Aug, 2023 06:20am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday (August 03, 2023)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 02-08-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        17,700        235        17,935        17,935          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           18,969        252        19,221        19,221          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

