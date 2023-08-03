BAFL 42.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.14%)
Aug 03, 2023
Business & Finance

UK retailer Wilko nears collapse, risking 12,000 jobs

AFP Published 03 Aug, 2023 06:08pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

LONDON: British household goods company Wilko on Thursday announced it was at risk of collapse, impacting around 12,000 staff, as high inflation and interest rates hurt consumers and businesses.

The group, operating out of about 400 stores and online selling cleaning and garden products in addition to other small household items, announced its intention to appoint administrators.

This sees a distressed company call upon outside expertise to try and salvage parts of the business.

UK inflation rate falls to 7.9% in June

Announcing the decision to call in administrators, Wilko chief executive Mark Jackson said in a statement:

“We don’t today have… (a rescue) offer that provides the necessary liquidity in the time we have available, given the mounting cash pressures we’re faced with.”

