Pakistan-Turkiye defence production potential highlighted

KARACHI: A launching ceremony of PN MILGEM class ship PNS TARIQ (Desig) was held at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW) here on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif graced the occasion as chief guest. Vice president Republic of Turkiye, Cevdet Yilmaz also attended the ceremony as guest of honour.

PN MILGEM class ships are the most technologically advanced surface platforms being constructed for Pakistan Navy. The ships will be fitted with latest command and control systems including modern weapons and sensors.

The contract for construction of 04 MILGEM class ships for Pakistan was signed between Ministry of Defence Production, Pakistan and M/s ASFAT (Turkish firm) in 2018. Under the project, two ships are under construction at Istanbul Naval Shipyard, while the other two are being constructed at KS&EW, Karachi.

Addressing on the occasion, Prime Minister of Pakistan admired the collaboration of Ministry of Defence Production, Ministry of National Defence of Turkiye, M/s ASFAT, KS&EW and Pakistan Navy for synergized efforts to make the project a success and congratulated them on successful launch of the ship. He added that relationship between Pakistan and Turkiye is unique because of deep-rooted historical ties between the two brotherly countries and such defence cooperation shall continue in future as well.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz while addressing the ceremony termed the brotherly Pakistan-Turkiye relations exemplary and acknowledged the potential for more collaboration in the field of Defence Production.

He lauded the efforts and remarkable work done by KS&EW and M/s ASFAT and emphasized for adopting proactive approach for timely completion of undergoing projects. He strongly condemned the recent incidents of terrorism in Pakistan and appreciated the people of Pakistan for their all-out support during the earthquake in Turkiye.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi during his speech highlighted that these ships will significantly enhance Pakistan Navy’s combat potential and will augment peace and security in the region. The Admiral emphasized that PN has kept the policy of indigenization at the forefront and hence it is very satisfying to see the state of the art warship being built in the country.

Earlier, MD KS&EW Rear Admiral Salman Ilyas in his welcome address highlighted that Karachi Shipyard is fully cognizant and completely aligned with the goals set forth by the Government of Pakistan for self- reliance in defence shipbuilding industry.

The ceremony was attended by senior government officials from Pakistan and Turkiye including officers and key representatives of Pakistan Navy, M/s ASFAT and KS&EW.

