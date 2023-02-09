AVN 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
Pak-Turkiye joint military exercise ATATURK-XII 2023 concludes

  • ISPR says the two-week-long exercise was aimed at sharing mutual experiences in the counter-terrorism domain, rehearsing and adopting best practices
BR Web Desk Published 09 Feb, 2023 05:25pm
The closing ceremony of the Pak-Turkiye joint military exercise “ATATURK-XII 2023” was held at Tarbela today (Thursday), the military's media wing said.

Troops from the Turkish Special Forces and Pakistan’s Special Service Group participated in the exercise.

The two-week-long exercise was aimed at sharing mutual experiences in the counter-terrorism domain, rehearsing and adopting best practices as well as enhancing cooperation between the two armies.

"Drills and techniques regarding Compound & Cave Clearance, Sniper Training, Improvised Explosives Devices handling, and Combat Medic training were special focus areas of the joint exercise," ISPR press release said.

This is the 12th joint exercise of the Ataturk series and is part of bilateral military cooperation between both friendly countries.

Director General Military Training Major General Asad Nawaz Khan witnessed the closing ceremony as chief guest.

Turkish military delegation was headed by Centre Commander for Counter-Terrorism Training and Exercise Colonel Mustafa Kahraman, who also attended the closing ceremony.

