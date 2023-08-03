Looming threat of flood: Punjab CM reviews arrangements

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting here Wednesday which focused on assessing preparations and arrangements in light of the ongoing rains and potential floods this month.

Addressing the meeting, the CM asked the irrigation department and all the commissioners to efficiently utilize available funds and prioritize strengthening embankments along the rivers. The Punjab government has already released necessary funds to support the irrigation department in these efforts, he added.

Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir was assigned the task of visiting flood-prone areas to ensure early evacuation measures for the safety of those living within the river beds.

Constant monitoring of weather conditions and river water flow was stressed by Chief Minister Naqvi. During the meeting, a detailed briefing about the current situation of rains and floods was presented by the Secretary of Irrigation and the DG of PDMA.

Moreover, on the orders of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, an in-principle decision has been made to redesign the OPD, emergency, and child blocks of Mayo Hospital Lahore to provide better facilities to the patients. The CM has sought plan in this regard and directed to ensure the fulfillment of the nurses-to-bed ratio in hospitals.

He emphasized that increasing the number of nurses in the ICU should be increased on priority. He stated that the government is determined to improve the condition of hospitals. The implementation of plans to outsource MRI, CT scan, and angiography services has been initiated.

Central stores will be hired for the medicines in the hospitals; he said and directed to repair the air conditioners in the hospitals on a priority basis.

