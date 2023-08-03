BAFL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
UNDP official meets Dar

Published 03 Aug, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Dr Samuel Rizk, Resident Representative UNDP called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar at Finance Division today (Wednesday), said a press release issued on Wednesday.

SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Ammara Durrani, Assistant Resident Representative UNDP, special secretary finance and senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting.

Finance Minister Dar welcomed Dr Rizk and shared the economic outlook of the country and measures taken by the government for achieving economic stability and growth. He said that the government has introduced reforms in various sectors for tackling persistent outstanding structural issues with a special focus on sustainable and inclusive growth.

Dr Rizk discussed the ongoing institutional arrangements by UNDP regarding the Climate Resilient Pakistan and rehabilitation initiatives in flood-affected areas. The UNDP team further extended support to the government for mobilizing SDG investments and climate financing for development.

Finance Minister Dar appreciated the key role of the UNDP as a development partner in helping Pakistan achieve the fast-track Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and reiterated the commitment of GoP on achievement of SDGs. The finance minister also appreciated UNDP in mobilizing global support for rehabilitation work in flood-affected areas in Pakistan.

