Ombudsman Punjab takes 152 own-motion notices in June

LAHORE: In response to 152 own-motion notices taken by Ombudsman Punjab Maj Azam Suleman Khan (retd) in the month of June to provide relief to the general public by resolving collective public problems at the grassroots, the administration of the respective districts spent a total of Rs836,546,776 to resolve 45 diverse problems.

However, 107 other public issues did not incur any government expenditures for the actions taken by the relevant departments.

According to details provided by the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab Rs57,644,089 were spent to address eight complaints related to sewerage lines’ repair while a modest outlay of Rs35,992 was made to cover open manholes.

A significant amount of Rs778,832,995 was invested in resolving 27 complaints regarding waste disposal and the cleanliness of streets and roads across different districts.

Additionally, Rs33,700 was utilized to attend to three complaints linked to the maintenance of water filtration plants, ensuring access to clean drinking water for the public, the spokesman stated.

Notably, the concerned administration and government departments also successfully addressed 24 own-motion notices for the restoration of sewerage lines, two for covering manholes, 44 for waste disposal and solid waste management, two for water filtration plants’ rehabilitation, 12 for water supply pipeline maintenance, and another four for street light repairs without any government expenditures, the spokesman concluded.

