BAFL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.2%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.7%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.14%)
DFML 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
DGKC 56.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.7%)
FABL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FCCL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
GGL 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
HBL 102.20 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (5.91%)
HUBC 83.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.96%)
MLCF 33.39 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.34%)
OGDC 104.08 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (6.48%)
PAEL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.37%)
PIOC 95.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
PPL 77.97 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (2.32%)
PRL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.6%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.38 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.67%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TELE 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPLP 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
TRG 108.11 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.62%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.28%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,993 Increased By 76 (1.55%)
BR30 17,898 Increased By 452.9 (2.6%)
KSE100 48,765 Increased By 534.1 (1.11%)
KSE30 17,480 Increased By 219.7 (1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ombudsman Punjab takes 152 own-motion notices in June

Recorder Report Published 03 Aug, 2023 05:55am

LAHORE: In response to 152 own-motion notices taken by Ombudsman Punjab Maj Azam Suleman Khan (retd) in the month of June to provide relief to the general public by resolving collective public problems at the grassroots, the administration of the respective districts spent a total of Rs836,546,776 to resolve 45 diverse problems.

However, 107 other public issues did not incur any government expenditures for the actions taken by the relevant departments.

According to details provided by the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab Rs57,644,089 were spent to address eight complaints related to sewerage lines’ repair while a modest outlay of Rs35,992 was made to cover open manholes.

A significant amount of Rs778,832,995 was invested in resolving 27 complaints regarding waste disposal and the cleanliness of streets and roads across different districts.

Additionally, Rs33,700 was utilized to attend to three complaints linked to the maintenance of water filtration plants, ensuring access to clean drinking water for the public, the spokesman stated.

Notably, the concerned administration and government departments also successfully addressed 24 own-motion notices for the restoration of sewerage lines, two for covering manholes, 44 for waste disposal and solid waste management, two for water filtration plants’ rehabilitation, 12 for water supply pipeline maintenance, and another four for street light repairs without any government expenditures, the spokesman concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Ombudsman Punjab Maj Azam Suleman Khan (retd) solid waste management water filtration plants

Comments

1000 characters

Ombudsman Punjab takes 152 own-motion notices in June

Execution of schemes: ECC approves Rs1.016bn TSG for Petroleum Division

Economic stabilisation: PM praises role of business community

‘Afghan citizens’ helping suicide bombers: PM

NA passes 12 bills, including Pemra amendment bill

Iranian FM arrives

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC says ‘no’ to full court pleas

New Tracking, Monitoring of Cargo Rules notified: Rs175m annual turnover a must to obtain licence: FBR

Dar sets Rs10trn revenue target for Tiwana-led team

Pakistan-Turkiye defence production potential highlighted

NA panel told: Property transfers, registration halted due to Section 7E ITO

Read more stories