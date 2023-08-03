KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (August 02, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
638,459,276 328,048,953 22,256,782,110 10,236,039,005
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,756,873,192 (1,603,238,575) 153,634,617
Local Individuals 18,216,786,272 (18,346,065,848) (129,279,576)
Local Corporates 7,703,939,786 (7,728,294,827) (24,355,041)
