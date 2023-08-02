Camp Jail: Caretaker CM meets inmates, inspects kitchen

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi Monday paid a visit to Lahore Camp Jail where he listened to the problems of prisoners and also reviewed the facilities being provided to them.

The CM inspected the barracks of male and female inmates and inquired about their problems. After listening to the grievances of inmates, he announced to form a special committee for the prisoners, which will review the evidence and submit a report regarding them. Later, legal action will be taken to release them, he added.

The CM inspected the prison kitchen and checked the quality of the food. He also inspected the jail’s hospital where he met the prisoners suffering from mental disorders.

Expressing his anger over the lack of air coolers for the prisoners in the barracks, the CM ordered to install coolers and fans within three days. He said that prisoners are also human beings; they should be extended basic facilities.

When inquired about the behavior of the jail staff, some prisoners complained to the CM about the misbehavior of the prison staff. Over it, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to investigate the matter. He allowed the prisoners to talk to their loved ones twice a week.

Moreover, inaugurating signal-free U-turns on Nazaria Pakistan road, the CM said the Shaukat Khanum Hospital Chowk has been made signal-free, a significant step that will facilitate the movement of approximately 45 thousand vehicles per day. This improvement will greatly benefit the residents of Wapda Town, Canal Bank Road, Johar Town, and neighboring areas.

The CM announced the formation of a committee, headed by a female provincial secretary, to address incidents of harassment in universities across Punjab. To ensure the safety of female students, harassment cells led by female professors will be established at the provincial and university levels. These cells are set to begin their work within two days.

