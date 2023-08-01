BAFL 41.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
Pakistan LNG skips awarding tender to Trafigura bid

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2023 01:04pm

SINGAPORE: Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) did not award a tender to commodities trader Trafigura, which had offered bids to deliver two spot cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the South Asian nation next year, an industry source said on Tuesday.

Trafigura had offered bids of $23.47 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for an LNG import tender to be delivered on January 3-4 and $22.47/mmBtu for February 23-24 delivery, a source told Reuters last month.

A notice on PLL’s website showed it received two bids from Trafigura as well.

But PLL did not pick up the bids as the price levels were still too high, especially for the winter season, the industry source said, requesting anonymity as they are not authorised to speak about it.

The source Asian spot LNG prices were last at $11/mmBtu on Friday, and have been trading below $20/mmBtu for most of this year, but could rise during winter when seasonal demand kicks in.

Pakistan last imported spot LNG in June 2022, when it awarded a tender to PetroChina for two cargoes.

