Aug 01, 2023
Markets

Rupee sustains back-to-back losses, settles at 287.54 against US dollar

  Currency depreciates 0.31% in inter-bank market
BR Web Desk Published August 1, 2023 Updated August 1, 2023 05:09pm

The Pakistani rupee registered back-to-back losses against the US dollar as it depreciated 0.31% on Tuesday.

At close, the rupee settled at 287.54, a decrease of Re0.90, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Monday, the Pakistani rupee registered a marginal decline against the US dollar to depreciate 0.07% to settle at 286.64.

In a key development, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to extend settlement of card-based cross-border transactions through interbank for other five months.

Previously, the SBP on May 31, allowed the banks to purchase the dollar from interbank for settlement of card-based cross-border transactions with International Payment Schemes (IPSs).

Initially, the facility was given for two months and was expired July 31; however, the SBP has decided to extend the validity of buying of dollar from interbank market for card payments for another five months.

Globally, the US dollar move higher versus its major peers and Asian currencies.

Federal Reserve survey data released on Monday showed US banks reported tighter credit standards and weaker loan demand from both businesses and consumers during the second quarter.

The Fed’s quarterly Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey, or SLOOS, also showed that banks expect to further tighten standards over the rest of 2023, adding to further evidence that rising interest rates are having an impact on the economy.

Tight lending standards can amplify the effects of rising interest rates and contribute to a US recession later this year, CBA’s Clifton said.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar rose 0.059% at 101.93, flirting with a fresh three-week peak.

The index fell 1% in July.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged lower on Tuesday on signs of profit-taking after rallying in July when investors benefited from tightening global supplies and signs of growing demand in the second half of the year.

Federal Reserve Oil prices Pakistani rupee US dollar Exchange rate SBP policy rate International Payment Schemes

Tulukan Mairandi Aug 01, 2023 03:24pm
Keeps plunging despite all the shameful-loans
