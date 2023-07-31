BAFL 40.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.29%)
Rupee records marginal loss, settles at 286.64 against US dollar

  Currency depreciates 0.07% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published July 31, 2023 Updated July 31, 2023 04:16pm

After back-to-back gains, the Pakistani rupee registered a marginal decline against the US dollar as it depreciated 0.07% on Monday.

At close, the rupee settled at 286.64, a decrease of Re0.19, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

During the previous week, the rupee registered a marginal appreciation of 0.13%, which consisted of four trading sessions, to close at 286.45 against the US dollar.

While the week-on-week change was marginal, the rupee endured a fall close to the 289 level before strengthening to close with back-to-back gains.

The reversal came after the central bank’s decision to allow Exchange Companies (ECs) to import US dollars in cash against the value of their export consignments of permissible foreign currencies within five working days, through reputed cargo or security companies.

Internationally, the US dollar was headed for a monthly loss on the prospect that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-hike cycle - a key driver of the dollar’s strength - could have concluded with last week’s 25-basis-point increase.

Data on Friday showed that the annual US inflation rate rose at its slowest pace in more than two years in June, with underlying price pressure receding, easing pressure on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to continue raising rates.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were set to post their biggest monthly gains in more than a year on Monday, on expectations that Saudi Arabia will extend voluntary output cuts into September and tighten global supply.

