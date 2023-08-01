BAFL 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
Pakistan

Punjab matric results announced

Recorder Report Published 01 Aug, 2023 06:19am

LAHORE: The results of the matriculation examination held across Punjab have been announced. Special Secretary Higher Education Agha Ali Abbas announced the results in a press conference.

Success ratio of the candidates in Lahore Board remained 74.57 percent. Success ratio in Faisalabad was 81.76 percent, DG Khan 86.37 percent, Bahawalpur 82.70 percent, Gujranwala 80.82 percent, Multan 85 percent, Rawalpindi 77.20 percent, Sahiwal 78.76 percent and Sargodha 82.82 percent.

230915 candidates appeared in Lahore Board out of which 172204 candidates passed the examination. Thus the success ratio was 74.57 percent. 82511 candidates appeared in Bahawalpur boardout of which 68233 declared passed.70222 candidates appeared in DG Khan out of which 84415 declared passed. 127715 appeared in Faisalabad out of which 156212 declared passed.

157214 appeared in Gujranwala out of which 194527 declared successful. In Multan 110142 appeared out of which 93622 passed while in Rawalpindi board 115541 candidates appeared out of which 89184 candidates passed.

Matric Agha Ali Abbas

