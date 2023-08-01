BAFL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
Pakistan

Vulnerable communities: SHRC, LAS ink MoU for free legal aid

Recorder Report Published 01 Aug, 2023 06:19am

KARACHI: Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and the Legal Aid Society (LAS) have taken a step forward to promote legal awareness and provide free legal aid to the vulnerable communities in Sindh.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to forge a strong partnership to ensure access to justice becomes a right, not a privilege for all members of society. The MoU signing ceremony was witnessed by Iqbal Ahmed Detho, the Chairperson of the Sindh Human Rights Commission, and Justice Arif Khilji, the Chief Legal Advisor of Legal Aid Society, who played pivotal roles in bringing this collaboration to fruition.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and Legal Aid Society to provide free legal aid can provide easy access to justice to the people of Sindh is aimed at to:

  1. Access to Justice: One of the primary benefits of free legal aid is that it enhances access to justice for individuals who cannot afford legal representation, legal aid, and legal advice. Many people in Sindh may face legal issues and challenges but lack the financial means to hire a lawyer.

The MOU enables these individuals to access free legal services, ensuring that their rights are protected and they have a fair chance in the legal system.

  1. Protection of Human Rights: This can lead to improved human rights protection and accountability for those responsible for violations/ abuses.

  2. Empowerment of Marginalized Communities: Often, marginalized communities are disproportionately affected by legal issues, discrimination, and injustice. The provision of free legal aid assistance/ representation through this MOU can empower such communities by giving them the necessary support to fight for their rights and overcome legal obstacles.

  3. Reduction in Legal Backlog: By offering free legal aid services, the MOU can help reduce the burden on the legal system. With more people receiving proper legal representation, cases can be resolved more efficiently, leading to a reduction in the overall legal backlog in cases facing trial in minor/petty offences.

  4. Public Awareness and Education: In addition to offering legal assistance, the collaboration between SHRC and the Legal Aid Society can also lead to increased public awareness of legal rights and responsibilities of members of society in general.

Together, the SHRC and LAS are committed to creating a more just and equitable access to justice by reaching out to the most vulnerable members of society with vital legal guidance and support. This partnership represents a critical milestone in their shared mission.

The Sindh Human Rights Commission and Legal Aid Society call upon the public, media, and civil society to join hands in spreading the message about this crucial initiative. “Together, let's build a stronger, fairer, and more compassionate society, where justice is accessible to all.”

