IUB incident: Plea seeking judicial inquiry filed

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court seeking a judicial inquiry into the scandal of drug and sexual harassment at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

A citizen, Mashkoor Hussain, pleaded the chief security officer of the university is allegedly involved in supplying drugs, blackmailing and sexually harassing female students of the university.

The petitioner alleged that influential people are patronizing the culprits involved in the university scandal and police investigation seems to be compromised.

He, therefore, prayed for a judicial inquiry into the scandal to ensure justice to the victims of the university officials.

