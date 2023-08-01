CM seeks plan to modernise zoos of four cities

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed authorities concerned to formulate plan aimed at modernization of zoos of four cities including Lahore Zoo as per international standards.

The CM also assigned the task to authorities to redesign all the zoo structures. He has sought suggestions for improving existing condition of the Lahore Zoo and Safari Park. Online ticketing system will be introduced to accurately determine the income of zoos and unique and modern entertainment will be provided at Lahore Zoo, he added.

The CM said that the Safari Park of Lahore will also be modernized in the style of Singapore. He also asked for a proposal to build a walking park and play area and run a safari train in the zoos. The proposal also includes the development of walking parks and play areas within the zoos, catering to families and individuals seeking leisurely strolls amidst lush greenery.

Additionally, plans to introduce a safari train will allow visitors to explore the zoos in an engaging and informative manner, offering insights into the animals’ habitats and behaviours.

