BAFL 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.77%)
BIPL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.07%)
BOP 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
DGKC 54.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.49%)
FABL 25.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
FFL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
GGL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HBL 94.70 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.84%)
HUBC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
MLCF 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
OGDC 97.12 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (5.81%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.17%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.32%)
PPL 76.60 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (5.8%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 47.20 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (4.45%)
SSGC 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.93%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
TPLP 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.60 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.92%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.94%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.88%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By 60.1 (1.25%)
BR30 17,249 Increased By 394.2 (2.34%)
KSE100 47,716 Increased By 638.5 (1.36%)
KSE30 17,069 Increased By 260.1 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil on track for biggest monthly gains in over a year

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2023 09:30am

Oil prices edged lower on Monday, but were hovering near three-month highs, set to post their biggest monthly gains in over a year on expectations that Saudi Arabia would extend voluntary output cuts into September and tighten global supply.

Brent crude futures were down 45 cents to $84.54 a barrel by 0315 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.25 a barrel, down 33 cents.

The September Brent contract will expire later on Monday. The more active October contract was at $84.23 a barrel, down 18 cents.

Brent and WTI settled on Friday at their highest levels since April, gaining for a fifth straight week, as tightening oil supplies globally and expectations of an end to US interest rate hikes supported prices. Both are on track to close July with their biggest monthly gains since January 2022.

Oil dips but on track for fifth week of gains

“While it seems that crude may have priced in all the good news on US inflation and economic resiliency for the time being, it may continue inching higher still,” said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.

“Most of the strong buying activity has been occurring during the US trading hours; action during the Asian session remains relatively slow and a poor indicator of sentiment,” Hari added.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is expected to extend a voluntary oil output cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) for another month to include September, analysts said.

“Oil prices are up 18% since mid-June as record high demand and Saudi supply cuts have brought back deficits, and as the market has abandoned its growth pessimism,” Goldman Sachs analysts said in a July 30 note.

“We still expect the extra 1 million bpd Saudi cut to last through September, and to be halved from October.”

The bank maintained its Brent forecast at $86 a barrel for December and expects prices to rise to $93 in the second quarter of 2024.

Goldman Sachs estimated that global oil demand rose to a record 102.8 million bpd in July and it revised up 2023 demand by about 550,000 bpd on stronger economic growth estimates in India and the United States, offsetting a downgrade for China’s consumption.

“Firmer demand is driving a moderately larger deficit in H2 2023 than expected, averaging 1.8 million bpd, and a modest 0.6 million bpd deficit in 2024,” it said.

Exxon Mobil’s CEO Darren Woods said the company expects record oil demand this year and next year, and that this may help boost energy prices in the second half of the year.

In the US, energy firms in July cut the number of oil rigs for an eighth straight month by one to 529, Baker Hughes said in its weekly report on Friday.

Crude Oil Oil prices US West Texas Intermediate crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil on track for biggest monthly gains in over a year

Chinese Vice Premier arrives

Dar informs Senate: Forex reserves rise to around $14bn

Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

44 killed by bomb blast at JUI-F gathering

ECC approves Rs10bn TSG for PMB&ALS

Sale tax law: expert approves of new definition of ‘tax fraud’

China names Jiang as new ambassador to Pakistan

China’s He to mark 10th anniversary of CPEC

Punjab projects soft-launched by PM

Read more stories