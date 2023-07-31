Futures spread down 605bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 605bps to 13.29 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved significantly as average daily volumes increased by 224.8 percent to 260.90 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 80.32 million shares.

Average daily traded value on ready counter increased by 225.3 percent to Rs 9.92 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 3.05 billion.

