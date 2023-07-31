BAFL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.81%)
BIPL 18.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
DGKC 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
FABL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
GGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
HBL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (3.51%)
HUBC 85.89 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KEL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.04%)
LOTCHEM 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.61%)
OGDC 95.68 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.24%)
PAEL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.72%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.49%)
PPL 75.39 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (4.13%)
PRL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.86%)
SNGP 46.75 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.45%)
SSGC 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.59%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
TPLP 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
TRG 104.85 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.16%)
UNITY 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.46%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,844 Increased By 51.4 (1.07%)
BR30 17,180 Increased By 325.2 (1.93%)
KSE100 47,591 Increased By 514.3 (1.09%)
KSE30 17,031 Increased By 222.2 (1.32%)
Hope leads Windies to first ODI win over India in four years

AFP Published 31 Jul, 2023 06:43am

BRIDGETOWN, (Barbados): West Indies captain Shai Hope played the sheet anchor role to perfection in taking his team to a series-levelling six-wicket victory over India in the second One-Day International of a three-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

After his bowlers capitalised on a helpful pitch and an unconvincing India batting effort to dismiss their opponents for 181 off 40.5 overs, Hope’s unbeaten 63 and the support of Keacy Carty (48 not out) in an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 91 ended a nine-match run of defeats to India in ODIs spanning four years.

It was also a swift comeback in the wake of the Caribbean side’s dispiriting five-wicket loss in the opening match at the same venue on Thursday and sets the stage for the series decider on Tuesday at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

Hope was joined by Carty when Kuldeep Yadav bowled Shimron Hetmyer to leave the home side at 91 for four in the 17th over.

That strike came after Shardul Thakur’s three-wicket burst which brought India back into the match following a 53-run opening stand between Kyle Mayers and Brandon King.

“Once I can contribute to team wins I am happy. Whether I get a 50, whether I get a hundred, whether I get a double-hundred, as long as we win I am happy,” said a delighted Hope.

Of his partnership with Carty, he added: “Against such a good bowling attack, we had to push hard for ones and twos and that kept us on course.”

Earlier, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and seamer Romario Shepherd claimed three wickets each as India, who rested regular captain Rohit Sharma and premier batsman Virat Kohli, tumbled after an opening stand of 90 between Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill.

With their innings also interrupted twice by seasonal showers, the visitors laboured to gain any middle or lower-order momentum.

Motie separated the opening pair when Gill, on 34, was held at long-off and Kishan slashed a short ball from Shepherd four balls later to be well held by Alick Athanaze diving at backward-point.

Kishan’s 55, his second consecutive half-century, came off 55 balls with six four and one six.

Suryakumar Yadav (24) was the only other player in the line-up to last any length of time in the middle as the pace of Alzarri Joseph (2 for 35) also proved unsettling for the visitors.

“This will now get the character out of everyone going to a decider rather than a dead match,” said stand-in captain Hardik Pandya in putting a positive spin on the loss.

“Things didn’t go our way today but we still had some good performances so we are all looking forward to the final match.”

India West Indies ODI Shai Hope

