KYIV: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Ukrainian troops near the eastern Bakhmut front line on Saturday.

Photos published by Zelenskiy on Twitter showed him meeting troops and looking at maps in a dimly lit, windowless concrete-walled room. He praised Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces.

“The performance of tasks for the sake of Ukraine by you, guys, is truly heroic,” Zelenskiy wrote.