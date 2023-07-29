Caretaker prime minister: Only politicians on PPP-PML(N) shortlist for slot

LAHORE: Consultations are going on among the coalition partners of the incumbent government for the caretaker setup, which would be put in place after the end of current assemblies (NA, Sindh and Balochistan).

Moreover, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that the PML (N) and the PPP have short-listed five names for the slot of caretaker prime minister. In a statement, the PML-N leader confirmed that all the short-listed candidates were politicians.

He also clarified that he had not received any offer to lead the interim setup. Asif said the names of the candidates would also be discussed with other political parties and hoped that a name would be finalised within a week. He announced that the final decision would be taken by the leadership of the coalition partners.

“In my opinion, elections should be held in 90 days as it suits us,” he said while talking about the prevailing political situation in the country. He also hinted at premature dissolution of the National Assembly, saying: “I think assemblies will be dissolved two days before their tenures end”. He also rubbished the reports that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s name had been recommended for the post of the caretaker prime minister. He said Dar had never expressed such intention at any forum.

No one in the government had proposed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s name for caretaker prime minister, said Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

In a TV programme, Rana said, “It is a rumour that Dar’s name was suggested or rejected by the government.”

He said talks were under way about a consensus candidate. “If the consensus is developed, the caretaker prime minister can either be Ishaq Dar or any other politician from any party,” he said. He; however, added that efforts would be made to appoint a caretaker PM acceptable to all.

About return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, he said it was a wrong assumption that the incumbent government had any authority to allow Nawaz to stage a comeback in politics.

“This is completely wrong. The government does not have this right,” he said, pointing fingers at the Supreme Court. The top court had disqualified Nawaz through an order no one accepted, he claimed. He alleged the judges were ‘biased’ against the PML-N supremo. Nawaz would return soon, secure interim bails and then secure acquittals, he added. “All the political restrictions imposed on him through conspiracies will end,” he said.

