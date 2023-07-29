BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
Syria payments: American families of IS victims sue cement maker Lafarge

Reuters Published 29 Jul, 2023 05:28am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

ZURICH: Relations of a US aid worker and American soldiers - all killed or injured by Islamic State and Al-Nusra Front - have lodged a legal claim against cement maker Lafarge over payments the French company made to extremist groups.

Last year Lafarge became the first company in American history convicted of bribing a foreign terrorist organisation after it admitted paying the two groups to allow it to keep operating in Syria.

Lafarge, which was taken over by Swiss-listed Holcim in 2015, agreed to pay $778 million in forfeiture and fines as part of a plea agreement last October.

The French company paid nearly $6 million to IS and Al-Nusrah Front in Syria, the court document lodged on Thursday with the district court for the Eastern District of New York said.

“Defendants’ payments aided the terrorist attacks that targeted plaintiffs and their family members,” the document said.

As well as Lafarge SA, the defendants include its former Chairman Bruno Lafont and other executives in the claim which is seeking punitive damages and compensation.

“In accepting Lafarge’s guilty plea last year, the court found its crime impacted the victims of terrorist acts,” the complaint document said.

“Just as Lafarge is guilty of a crime under the Anti-Terrorism Act, it is civilly liable under the same statute to the victims of its criminal conspiracy,” it added.

Lafarge said on Friday it had not been served with the lawsuit and would therefore not comment on it.

The claimants include the families of US journalists and military personnel killed or injured by Al-Nusrah Front and IS attacks in Syria, Iraq, and further afield.

They include the family of Kayla Mueller, an American aid worker who was raped and murdered, as well as the families of journalists Steven Sotloff and James Foley who were both beheaded by IS on camera in 2014.

