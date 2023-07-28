ECP temporarily suspends PTI chief’s warrant in contempt case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday temporarily suspended the non-bailable arrest warrant issued for former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in the contempt case to allow him to get the documents from the law wing concerned, Aaj News reported.

“As the respondent is in attendance, therefore, non-bailable warrants of arrest against the respondent are suspended for the time being,” said the order.

But the ECP ordered that the respondent appear in person on the fixed date. On July 25, the ECP deferred the indictment of Khan till August 2 in the contempt case.

The ECP would resume the hearing next week at 10 am to frame charges. The order was issued by a four-member bench headed by member Nisar Durrani.

Imran had appeared before the ECP bench alongside his counsel, Shoaib Shaheen. The lawyer informed the bench that he had been engaged a few days ago and did not possess the case record. He sought time to get documents and prepare the case for the commission’s assistance.

The commission had granted permission to the respondent to get documents.

Khan is accused of using “intemperate” language and “contemptuous remarks” against the ECP. The former premier is required in the contempt of the commission’s proceedings initiated in terms of Section 10 (power to punish for contempt) of the Election Act, 2017.

Section 10, titled “Power to punish for contempt,” states that the “election commission may exercise the same power as the high court to punish any person for contempt of court and the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 (V of 2003), or any other law on contempt of court shall have effect accordingly […]”.

The PTI chief failed to appear before the commission despite the service of several notices as well as bailable arrest warrants on January 16, 2023, and March 02, 2023.