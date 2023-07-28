EBRD approves extra 165mn euros for Moldova gas purchases

CHISINAU: The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has approved additional financing of 165 million euros ($180 million) for Moldova to make gas purchases, the Infotag news agency quoted the EBRD president as saying on Friday.

The amount covers 75% of the country’s gas needs, it said. “In 2023, we will continue to increase funding for Moldova.

We have approved additional financing in the amount of 165 million euros for the purchase of gas,“ EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso was quoted as saying.

Moldova received a 300-million euro revolving credit last year which helped the country for the first time buy gas from alternative sources in Europe instead of Russia’s Gazprom , Renaud-Basso was quoted as saying.

Moldova, sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania, obtains nearly all its gas for industry and heating from Gazprom under a contract extending to 2026.

Gazprom reduced supplies to Moldova last year, directing them entirely to the pro-Russian separatist region of Transdniestria region east of the Dniester river.