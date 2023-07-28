Pakistan, China committed to implement GDI, GSI and GCI: CG

KARACHI: The Consul General of Peoples’ Republic of China Yang Yundong has said that China-Pakistan relations exhibited greater strength in international collaboration and that the two countries maintain close cooperation and collaboration within the framework of the United Nations, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and actively engaged in trilateral dialogues with Afghanistan.

“Pakistan, alongside China, and are fully committed to implement Global Development Initiatives (GDI), Global Security Initiatives (GSI), and Global Civilization Initiatives (GCI), which were proposed by President Xi Jinping, jointly advancing global governance towards a more just and equitable direction”, he said during a meeting with Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) at Quaid-e-Azam House Museum.

He said that both sides will make greater efforts to progress in all the fields that is firstly, vigorously promote people-to-people exchanges to enhance mutual understanding, secondly, advance the high-quality development of CPEC, thirdly, assist in enhancing cooperation in industries, agriculture, and other fields and fourthly, strengthen capacity building in communication and tell the touching stories of China-Pakistan cooperation.

Lastly, he added that the think tanks, like KCFR will play an extremely important role in shaping the image of China-Pakistan cooperation. The Chinese and Pakistani think tanks would promote in the fields of joint research, personnel exchanges, sharing publications, and organizing events, to inject more positive energy into China-Pakistan cooperation.

The CG highlighted the key features of Pakistan and China’s relations and said that China and Pakistan are neighbouring countries connected by mountains and rivers, relying on each other like lips and teeth. The ancient Silk Road, over 2,000 years ago, tightly connected the peoples of both countries.

He said that Pakistan had constantly supported China to restore China’s rightful seat at the UN. “In the 1970s and 1980s, frequent high-level visits between the leaders of China and Pakistan further strengthened our friendly cooperation”, he said.

In 1978, the Karakoram Highway, constructed with Chinese aid, was completed and opened, serving as the only economic lifeline for the northern region of Pakistan, he said adding that hundreds of Chinese engineers and technical personnel sacrificed their lives for its construction, earning it the name of "China-Pakistan Friendship Highway."

In the 1990s, as the world situation underwent significant changes, China-Pakistan relations stood the test of time and international upheavals and continued to develop. Entering the 21st century, the brotherly ties between China and Pakistan have grown even stronger, he said.

The Chinese Consul General said that China-Pakistan relations witness more fruitful cooperation as the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has become a name brand of China-Pakistan cooperation.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the launch of CPEC. “Over the past decade, CPEC has brought $25.4 billion in direct investment to Pakistan, accumulated revenues of $17.55 billion, tax payments of $2.12 billion, created 192,000 job opportunities and made a stronger voice of friendship between our two countries and it would resonate widely, letting the touching stories of China-Pakistan cooperation be known to all and the friendship between China and Pakistan be passed down from generation to generation”, he said.

Upon arrival of the CG at Quaid-e-Azam House Museum, the Chairperson KCFR Mrs. Nadira Panjwani warmly welcomed the CG. She in her welcome address highlighted the KCFR’s objectives and activities in promotion of diplomatic and economic relations with all the foreign countries.

She said that the Cornerstone of Pak-China relations has now been focused on economic cooperation which is CPEC. However, Pakistan and China have also conducted joint military exercises and collaborated in defence technology as well.

The Chairperson also presented the Consul General a memento of KCFR and Senior Vice Chairperson Dr. Huma Baqai presented him with her book on “Pakistan’s Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.”

