KYIV: An overnight Russian missile strike on port infrastructure in southern Ukraine’s Odesa region on the Black Sea coast left at least one person dead, the regional governor said Thursday.

Russia warns of ‘tough retaliatory measures’ to drone attacks

“A civilian guard born in 1979 died as a result of the hit. Equipment of one of the cargo terminals was damaged, a small security building and two cars were destroyed,” Oleg Kiper said on social media.