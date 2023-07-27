BAFL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.88%)
Jul 27, 2023
Rizwan replaces Sarfaraz in Test against Sri Lanka

Recorder Report Published 27 Jul, 2023 06:26am

LAHORE: Former wicket keeper batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed has been replaced by Mohammad Rizwan as a concussion substitute in the ongoing second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Singhalese Sports Club after match referee David Boon accepted the Pakistan team management’s request for the substitution.

Sarfaraz was hit on his head while ducking a bouncer by Asitha Fernando in the afternoon session on day three. He remains under the observation of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s medical panel.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sarfaraz Ahmed Mohammad Rizwan

