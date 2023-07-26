Protection of economic interests: Caretaker setup to be adequately empowered

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition government wants to pass legislation today (Wednesday) through the joint-sitting of the Parliament to enhance the powers of the caretaker government to take actions or decisions necessary for the purpose of protection of economic interests of Pakistan dealing with bilateral and multilateral agreements with international institutions and the foreign governments.

According to “The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2023” available with this correspondent, amendment of Section 230 in the Election Act, 2017, states: “2(A) Sub-sections (1) and (2) shall not apply whenever circumstances exist which render it expedient for the caretaker government to take such action or decisions necessary for the purpose of protection of economic interests of Pakistan dealing with bilateral and multilateral agreements with the international institutions and the foreign governments, including continuation and conclusion of projects initiated under the Public Private Partnership Authority Act, 2017, the Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Act, 2022 and the Privatization Commission of Ordinance, 2000.”

There is another amendment in clause 52 of section 231 in the Election Act, 2017, and two provisos shall be added, namely: “Provided that nomination on honorary basis or being a member of any board of any statutory body or any entity that is owned or controlled by the government or in which the government has a controlling share or interest or authority, by whatsoever named called, shall not be disqualification from being a candidate of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament), a Provincial Assembly or a local government, as the case may be, under Articles 62 and 63, the State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operation) Act, 2023, the Companies Act, 2017 or any other applicable law or rules made there under: Provided further that payment of remuneration for any business including meeting fee and other perquisites on honorary basis to him being a member shall not tantamount to disqualification from being a candidate.”

According to another amendment in section 13 of Elections Act, 2017, for sub-sections (2) and (3), the following shall be substituted, namely: “The Presiding Officer shall immediately take snapshot of the result of the count and, as soon as connectivity is available and it is practicable, and it electronically or through other appropriate technology, send it electronically or through other appropriate technologies to the Commission and the Returning Officer before sending the original documents under section 90:

Provided that in case connectivity is not available and it is not practicable to send the results electronically or through other appropriate technologies, the Presiding officer shall immediately proceed physically with the result to the Returning Officer as provided in sub-section (18) of section 90. The Returning Officer shall compile the complete provisional results as early as possible and shall communicate these results electronically to the Commission:

Provided that if, for any reason, the results are incomplete by 02:00 a.m. on the day immediately following the polling day, the Returning Officer shall communicate to the Commission provisional results as consolidated till that time along with reasons for the delay, in writing, while listing the polling stations which results are awaited and thereafter shall send the complete provisional results as soon as compiled but not later than 10:00 am.“

