BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
BIPL 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
BOP 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.53%)
DFML 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
DGKC 54.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
FABL 25.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
FCCL 12.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.05%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
HBL 85.43 Increased By ▲ 6.08 (7.66%)
HUBC 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 2.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.26%)
OGDC 87.29 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.15%)
PAEL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PIOC 90.57 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.34%)
PPL 70.54 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.99%)
PRL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
SSGC 9.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.51%)
TPLP 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.49%)
UNITY 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,700 Increased By 39.5 (0.85%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 236.5 (1.47%)
KSE100 46,417 Increased By 362.5 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,614 Increased By 157.6 (0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

DI Khan: Shehbaz lays foundation stones of 8 projects

Amjad Ali Shah Published 26 Jul, 2023 06:17am

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif laid the foundation stones of eight mega projects in Dera Ismail Khan for southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, here on Tuesday. These projects include construction of roads, link roads, 220 KV power sub-station and provision of oil and gas to local population.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while addressing the ceremony said that when the PDM government came to power, it inherited a multitude of problems like terrorism, political unrest, catastrophic floods, and extreme dearth of resources, expensive oil, suspended IMF programme, and inflation. He said he had never seen such challenges before in his political career.

PM Shehbaz said his government worked hard to steer the country out of these crises.

According to details, the development schemes which inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Shah in D I Khan included construction of several link roads from Western route of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Dera-Zhob transmission line along with sub grid station and projects related to provision of oil and natural gas to the people of the area.

Minister of State Musadik Malik during this address on the occasion said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is working on the agenda of developing the country first, and politics second.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the country’s GDP growth will increase.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated and laid foundation stones of eight development projects including construction of roads, link roads, 220 KV power sub-station and provision of oil and gas to local population. JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was also present on the occasion.

Fazl while addressing the gathering said that he enjoyed a brother-like relationship with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and highlighted his party’s role by saying that they continued with their protest and removed the PTI government with their persistent efforts. The JUI-F chief promised to restore and further strengthen ties with the friendly nations.

Without naming the PTI chairman, Fazl said they had sabotaged the CPEC to prove their loyalty with the masters and reminded the audience that the forefathers of JUI leadership and workers had fought against the British rulers, forcing them to leave the subcontinent.

The nation would have to understand that those who jammed the process of development had no right to be in power again, he remarked and noted that only the ruling alliance would ensure progress and prosperity. Work has again started on mega projects in the country, the JUI-F chief said and thanked the prime minister for visiting the region again and again.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KP Shehbaz Sharif PDM development projects PM Shehbaz Sharif Dera Ismail Khan DI KHAN development of DIK

Comments

1000 characters

DI Khan: Shehbaz lays foundation stones of 8 projects

Vegetable ghee/cooking oil: ECC allows export from EPZs, MBs, EOUs to Afghanistan

Supplies to unregistered persons: ‘Further Tax’ rate raised to 4pc

ECs can import dollars through cargo or security cos: SBP

15 months: financial impact of power theft estimated at Rs500bn

Protection of economic interests: Caretaker setup to be adequately empowered

Raja rejects Dar for caretaker PM

Proposed amendments to ECP bill finalized, joint session told

Senior officers of IR, Customs: Dar declines to share assets’ details

Pakistan ranks 99th in Global Hunger Index

Cypher inquiry: FIA team questions IK for over 2 hours

Read more stories