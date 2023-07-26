DI Khan: Shehbaz lays foundation stones of 8 projects

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif laid the foundation stones of eight mega projects in Dera Ismail Khan for southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, here on Tuesday. These projects include construction of roads, link roads, 220 KV power sub-station and provision of oil and gas to local population.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while addressing the ceremony said that when the PDM government came to power, it inherited a multitude of problems like terrorism, political unrest, catastrophic floods, and extreme dearth of resources, expensive oil, suspended IMF programme, and inflation. He said he had never seen such challenges before in his political career.

PM Shehbaz said his government worked hard to steer the country out of these crises.

According to details, the development schemes which inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Shah in D I Khan included construction of several link roads from Western route of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Dera-Zhob transmission line along with sub grid station and projects related to provision of oil and natural gas to the people of the area.

Minister of State Musadik Malik during this address on the occasion said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is working on the agenda of developing the country first, and politics second.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the country’s GDP growth will increase.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated and laid foundation stones of eight development projects including construction of roads, link roads, 220 KV power sub-station and provision of oil and gas to local population. JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was also present on the occasion.

Fazl while addressing the gathering said that he enjoyed a brother-like relationship with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and highlighted his party’s role by saying that they continued with their protest and removed the PTI government with their persistent efforts. The JUI-F chief promised to restore and further strengthen ties with the friendly nations.

Without naming the PTI chairman, Fazl said they had sabotaged the CPEC to prove their loyalty with the masters and reminded the audience that the forefathers of JUI leadership and workers had fought against the British rulers, forcing them to leave the subcontinent.

The nation would have to understand that those who jammed the process of development had no right to be in power again, he remarked and noted that only the ruling alliance would ensure progress and prosperity. Work has again started on mega projects in the country, the JUI-F chief said and thanked the prime minister for visiting the region again and again.

