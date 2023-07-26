BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
Fazl praises govt’s commitment to development of DIK

Amjad Ali Shah Published 26 Jul, 2023 06:17am

PESHAWAR: Chief of his own faction, Jamiat e Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday praised the government’s commitment to the development of Dera Ismail Khan.

Fazl was addressing a ceremony before Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of different projects during his day-long visit to Dera Ismail Khan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today.

The JUI-F chief commended the technical expertise demonstrated by the officers involved in various projects. He expressed optimism about the positive changes these initiatives will bring to the region.

JUI chief emphasized the significance of the proposed industrial estate, road network, and agricultural initiatives, asserting that these projects would transform the area’s destiny. He also urged the government to prioritize peace and harmony in the region, while ensuring that the needs of flood victims are promptly addressed.

Fazl expressed grave concern over deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and erstwhile tribal areas – repetitively, as he described the issue as a challenge.

The JUI-F chief said he enjoyed a brother-like relationship with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and highlighted his party’s role by saying that they continued with their protest and removed the PTI government with their persistent efforts.

Fazl said the sons of the soil had first right over the local mineral resources. He said Pakistan wasn’t a fiefdom of anyone and added that they had neither accepted the bogus government in the past nor would they do so in the future. The JUI-F chief promised to restore and further strengthen ties with the friendly nations. They wanted friendly relations with all big and small countries but rejected the relationship of master and slave, he made it clear.

According to Fazl, who was explaining his point, everyone knows what is happening in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and China, Both the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia want to invest in Pakistan but ask what would be the next system [setup] in the country – a clear reference to the political and economic stability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

