KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (July 25, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
351,806,960 197,237,148 12,187,518,220 7,046,745,684
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,968,163,533 (1,786,410,365) 181,753,168
Local Individuals 12,486,296,820 (12,416,564,140) 69,732,680
Local Corporates 6,132,885,653 (6,384,371,500) (251,485,847)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments