Hong Kong stocks end 4.10% higher on China stimulus hopes

HONG KONG: Hong Kong rallied more than four percent Tuesday as developers and tech firms soared following a pledge by China’s leaders to introduce measures to boost the country’s economy, particularly the troubled property sector.

The Hang Seng Index soared 4.10 percent, or 766.25 points, to 19,434.40.

The Shanghai Composite Index jumped 2.13 percent, or 67.36 points, to 3,231.52, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange climbed 2.19 percent, or 43.85 points, to 2,048.15.