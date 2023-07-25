BAFL 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.02%)
Markets

Hong Kong stocks end 4.10% higher on China stimulus hopes

AFP Published 25 Jul, 2023 01:32pm

HONG KONG: Hong Kong rallied more than four percent Tuesday as developers and tech firms soared following a pledge by China’s leaders to introduce measures to boost the country’s economy, particularly the troubled property sector.

The Hang Seng Index soared 4.10 percent, or 766.25 points, to 19,434.40.

Hong Kong stocks fall at open

The Shanghai Composite Index jumped 2.13 percent, or 67.36 points, to 3,231.52, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange climbed 2.19 percent, or 43.85 points, to 2,048.15.

