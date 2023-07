HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell at the open of business Monday on concerns about the Chinese economy and ahead of a series of policy decisions by major central banks this week.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.09 percent, or 207.65 points, to 18,867.61.

Hong Kong stocks open on back foot

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.32 percent, or 10.28 points, to 3,157.47, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.27 percent, or 5.51 points, to 2,006.32.