BAFL 38.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
BIPL 18.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.95%)
BOP 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.92%)
DFML 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 54.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
FABL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.27%)
GGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
HBL 80.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.32%)
HUBC 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 30.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
OGDC 85.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
PAEL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PIOC 88.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.42%)
PPL 69.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.44%)
PRL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.65%)
SSGC 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
TRG 102.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.17%)
UNITY 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,664 Increased By 3.9 (0.08%)
BR30 16,140 Increased By 26.6 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,147 Increased By 92 (0.2%)
KSE30 16,480 Increased By 23.7 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from July 24, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 25 Jul, 2023 09:14am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • US Centcom chief acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace in meeting with COAS

Read here for details.

  • Lawyer murder case: SC bars authorities from arresting Imran Khan

Read here for details.

  • PLL, Azerbaijan’s SOCAR ink framework agreement to procure LNG cargoes

Read here for details.

  • POL products worth $1.182bn imported on deferred payment basis

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 settles above 46,000 for its highest closing level in 15 months

Read here for details.

  • Sherry Rehman says reports claiming consensus on caretaker PM ‘fake news’

Read here for details.

  • Contempt case: ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief

Read here for details.

  • Rs7.50 per unit hike in basic power tariff okayed by Nepra

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Rs7.50 per unit hike in basic power tariff okayed by Nepra

Replacement of Guddu plant machinery: FIA to conduct probe into $32m payments to GE

Goods under brand name, trademark: Bulk supplies chargeable to GST: FBR

Contempt proceedings: ECP asks Islamabad police to arrest IK

Caretaker setup: PPP rejects ‘fake’ reports

LNG supply: Framework agreement inked with Azerbaijan

Industrial consumers: PLL, SSGC may be allowed to auction off unutilized capacity of LNG

Lahore, Sheikhupura: PM performs ground-breaking of 3 industrial zones

POL products worth $1.182bn imported on deferred payment basis

Agencies/provinces/areas: ECC allows allocation of wheat on price-weighted average

Read more stories