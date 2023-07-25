Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

US Centcom chief acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace in meeting with COAS

Lawyer murder case: SC bars authorities from arresting Imran Khan

PLL, Azerbaijan’s SOCAR ink framework agreement to procure LNG cargoes

POL products worth $1.182bn imported on deferred payment basis

KSE-100 settles above 46,000 for its highest closing level in 15 months

Sherry Rehman says reports claiming consensus on caretaker PM ‘fake news’

Contempt case: ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief

Rs7.50 per unit hike in basic power tariff okayed by Nepra

