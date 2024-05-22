AIRLINK 74.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.15%)
ISPR says security forces killed 29 terrorists in April

  • Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist incidents orchestrated from Afghan soil, adds military’s media wing
May 22, 2024

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Wednesday that 29 terrorists have been successfully neutralised by the security forces in past one month.

In a press release issued today, the ISPR said Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist incidents orchestrated from Afghan soil, wherein, terrorists from Afghanistan attempt to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan Border and target security forces as well as the innocent civilians.

“In this context, in addition to other areas along Pakistan-Afghanistan border, security forces are conducting operations in general area Sambaza in Zhob District of Balochistan, since April 21, 24,” the ISPR said.

The press release further said that in the same series of operations, during an intelligence based operation on May 14, Major Babar Khan was also martyred.

Pakistan’s security forces are determined and remain committed to secure the borders and ensure safety of its citizens against the scourge of terrorism, the military’s media wing added.

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

“Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of border.

Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan Soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.“

Earlier in May, Director General (DG) ISPR Major General Ahmed Sharif said terrorists operating from Afghanistan were involved in the attack on Chinese engineers, which occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in March.

“Everyone knows that Pakistan tried its best for peace in the region and especially in Afghanistan. Pakistan’s role has been the most vital for peace in the region,” he maintained.

However, the DG ISPR lamented that despite Pakistan’s efforts for peace, its security personnel and workers have been martyred in huge numbers.

Seven terrorists killed as security forces foil infiltration bid from Afghanistan

“There is concrete evidence that Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists are still using Afghan soil to launch attacks in Pakistan. The army chief has taken a clear stance that Pakistan has its reservations on the hideouts of the banned outfits in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan ISPR terrorists

Comments

KU May 22, 2024 02:25pm
The terrorists strike us at beck n call of their masters and funds, we need to do the same. Same is true for Katcha criminals as well as rise in kidnapping for ransom, it can't go on n must be killed.
