AIRLINK 74.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
BOP 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
DFML 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.02%)
DGKC 84.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.48%)
FCCL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.03%)
FFBL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.22%)
GGL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HBL 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.78%)
HUBC 136.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.27%)
HUMNL 11.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.69%)
KOSM 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.99%)
MLCF 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.62%)
OGDC 136.20 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1%)
PAEL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.74%)
PIAA 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.5%)
PIBTL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PPL 122.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.73%)
PRL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PTC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.79%)
SEARL 57.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.21%)
SNGP 67.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.73%)
SSGC 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
TELE 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
TPLP 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
TRG 62.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-3.15%)
UNITY 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 7,810 Decreased By -40.3 (-0.51%)
BR30 25,150 Decreased By -186.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 74,957 Decreased By -250.1 (-0.33%)
KSE30 24,083 Decreased By -59.5 (-0.25%)
May 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz arrives in Iran to offer condolences following President Raisi’s death

  • The premier will meet with Dr. Mohammad Mokhber, Iran's acting president, and Ayatollah Khamenei, the country's supreme leader, to offer condolences
BR Web Desk Published May 22, 2024 Updated May 22, 2024 05:35pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Tehran on Wednesday to offer condolences on the death of Iranian President Dr. Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

A helicopter crash earlier this week killed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister.

Upon his arrival at the Tehran International Airport, the prime minister was received by the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash.

PM visits Iran embassy to offer condolence

As part of the visit, the premier will meet with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Imam Khamenei and Acting President of Iran Dr. Mohammad Mokhber, to convey the condolences of both the people and government of Pakistan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi are accompanying the prime minister.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash, official says

Earlier, the premier visited the Iran embassy and expressed his condolences to the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan on the sad demise of Iranian President.

Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Raza Amiri Moghadam thanked the PM and the Pakistani nation for standing with Iran in this difficult time.

Raisi, 63, was elected president in 2021, and pushed hard in nuclear talks with world powers.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who holds ultimate power with a final say on foreign policy and Iran’s nuclear programme, had earlier sought to reassure Iranians, saying there would be no disruption to state affairs.

Pakistan and Iran Iran President Ebrahim Raisi

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz arrives in Iran to offer condolences following President Raisi’s death

Chinese companies keen in expansion project, says PRL

Rupee declines further against US dollar

Norway, Ireland, Spain say will recognise Palestinian state

KSE-100 stumbles from 75,000 on profit-taking

FM Dar forms fact-finding committee to probe Bishkek mob attacks

PABC says ongoing security issues at Chaman denting revenue

PTI calls for judicial commission to probe attack on Raoof Hasan

Oil slips for third day on likely ‘higher for longer’ US rates

Tens of thousands gather for Raisi funeral procession in Tehran

Read more stories