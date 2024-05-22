PM Shehbaz arrives in Iran to offer condolences following President Raisi’s death

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Tehran on Wednesday to offer condolences on the death of Iranian President Dr. Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

A helicopter crash earlier this week killed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister.

Upon his arrival at the Tehran International Airport, the prime minister was received by the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash.

PM visits Iran embassy to offer condolence

As part of the visit, the premier will meet with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Imam Khamenei and Acting President of Iran Dr. Mohammad Mokhber, to convey the condolences of both the people and government of Pakistan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi are accompanying the prime minister.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash, official says

Earlier, the premier visited the Iran embassy and expressed his condolences to the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan on the sad demise of Iranian President.

Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Raza Amiri Moghadam thanked the PM and the Pakistani nation for standing with Iran in this difficult time.

Raisi, 63, was elected president in 2021, and pushed hard in nuclear talks with world powers.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who holds ultimate power with a final say on foreign policy and Iran’s nuclear programme, had earlier sought to reassure Iranians, saying there would be no disruption to state affairs.