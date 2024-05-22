AIRLINK 74.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.68%)
BOP 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 4.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
DGKC 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.57%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.39%)
FFBL 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.44%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.71%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
HBL 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.78%)
HUBC 136.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.19%)
HUMNL 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.76%)
KEL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.27%)
KOSM 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.23%)
OGDC 136.25 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.04%)
PAEL 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.01%)
PIAA 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.5%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
PPL 121.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.1%)
PRL 26.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.05%)
PTC 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.98%)
SEARL 57.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.49%)
SNGP 67.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.66%)
SSGC 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
TELE 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPLP 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TRG 63.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2%)
UNITY 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 7,831 Decreased By -19.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,203 Decreased By -133.7 (-0.53%)
KSE100 75,142 Decreased By -64.6 (-0.09%)
KSE30 24,134 Decreased By -8.3 (-0.03%)
May 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil slips for third day on likely ‘higher for longer’ US rates

Reuters Published May 22, 2024 Updated May 22, 2024 02:32pm

LONDON: Oil prices fell over 1% on Wednesday, retreating for a third straight day on expectations the Federal Reserve might keep US interest rates higher for longer due to sustained inflation, potentially impacting fuel use in the world’s largest consumer.

The market also slipped as US crude oil and gasoline inventories rose last week, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures on Tuesday.

Analysts expected them to decline. Brent crude futures were down $1.03, or 1.2%, to $81.85 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) dropped $1.25, or 1.6%, to $77.41 as of 0802 GMT.

“The view on the fundamental outlook remains grim,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM, adding that “the timing of a Fed rate cut is ambivalent at best”.

Oil settled about 1% lower on Tuesday.

Physical crude markets have been weakening and in another sign that concern of tight prompt supply is easing, the premium of Brent’s first-month contract over the second, known as backwardation, is close to its lowest since January.

Fed policymakers said on Tuesday the US central bank should wait several more months to ensure that inflation really is back on track towards its 2% target before cutting interest rates.

Higher borrowing costs can slow economic growth and pressure oil demand.

Oil prices steady

Investors are awaiting minutes from the Fed’s last policy meeting and, following the API data, the latest official US oil inventory figures from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) due later on Wednesday.

“The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes will be scrutinised for Fed’s assessment of bumpy Q1 inflation and clues on the timing and extent of potential interest rate cuts in 2024,” ANZ analysts said in a report.

Inflation in Britain fell by less than expected in April and a key core measure barely dropped, figures showed on Wednesday, prompting investors to pull bets on a rate cut next month.

Christine Lagarde US Federal Reserve US West Texas Intermediate crude WTI oil price US interest rates WTI crude American Petroleum Institute European Central Bank President

Comments

200 characters

Oil slips for third day on likely ‘higher for longer’ US rates

Intra-day update: rupee largely unchanged against US dollar

Tens of thousands gather for Raisi funeral procession in Tehran

ISPR says security forces killed 29 terrorists in April

FM Dar forms fact-finding committee to probe Bishkek mob attacks

PABC says ongoing security issues at Chaman denting revenue

Israeli forces raze parts of Gaza’s Jabalia, hit Rafah with airstrikes

Israel revokes order to cut AP live Gaza video feed

Federal Budget: PM pledges more facilities for investors

Sell-off plan approvals: New independent directors appointed for 9 Discos

Read more stories