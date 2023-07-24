US Centcom chief acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace in meeting with COAS

US Central Command (Centcom) chief General Michael Erik Kurilla acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s successes in the fight against terrorism and the continued efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.

This was stated by the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement released after Kurilla met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Monday.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and defence cooperation were discussed, the ISPR added.

‘‘Both sides reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields,’’ ISPR said.

The meeting comes as Islamabad continued to press on Afghanistan to rein in militants responsible for terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

Last week, the US State Department said that Taliban has the responsibility to prevent Afghanistan from being used as a safe haven for launching terrorist attacks.

’‘I don’t have any comment specifically on that, but I will say we have made very clear that we believe the Taliban has the responsibility to prevent Afghanistan from being used as a safe haven for launching terrorist attacks,“ US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on being asked on the uptick in militancy in Pakistan.