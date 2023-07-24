BAFL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.89%)
Lawyer murder case: SC bars authorities from arresting Imran Khan

  • Directs PTI chairman to appear at the next hearing on August 9
BR Web Desk Published 24 Jul, 2023 01:56pm

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday barred authorities from arresting former prime minister Imran Khan till August 9 in a case pertaining to the alleged murder of lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar in Quetta, Aaj News reported.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Mussarat Hilali heard the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s plea seeking to quash the case.

During the hearing, Imran appeared before the SC alongside his lawyers.

The Balochistan advocate general requested the SC to order Imran to appear before the investigation officer (IO) in the case.

However, the apex court dismissed the request.

The bench directed the PTI chairman to appear at the next hearing on August 9.

Background

Razzaq had filed a court petition seeking sedition proceedings against Imran for dissolving his government after the no-confidence motion.

On June 6, Razzaq was on his way to court when gunmen on a motorcycle shot and killed him, police said.

Razzaq’s son, Siraj Ahmad, also a lawyer, told police that his father had been killed by unknown men with the “abetment of the former prime minister”, according to a police report filed by him and seen by Reuters.

On June 7, Quetta Police had formally named Imran in connection with the murder by unknown gunmen.

