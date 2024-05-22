AIRLINK 74.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1%)
BOP 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 4.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 39.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.69%)
FCCL 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.43%)
FFBL 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.44%)
FFL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.02%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
HBL 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.52%)
HUBC 136.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.3%)
HUMNL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.44%)
KEL 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.07%)
KOSM 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
MLCF 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.1%)
OGDC 136.46 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.19%)
PAEL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.78%)
PIAA 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.5%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
PPL 121.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.01%)
PRL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.97%)
PTC 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
SEARL 57.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-2.4%)
SNGP 67.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.73%)
SSGC 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TELE 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
TPLP 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TRG 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.39%)
UNITY 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,840 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,229 Decreased By -108 (-0.43%)
KSE100 75,197 Decreased By -10.2 (-0.01%)
KSE30 24,160 Increased By 17.4 (0.07%)
May 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets PABC (Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited) 64.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.24%

PABC says ongoing security issues at Chaman denting revenue

BR Web Desk Published 22 May, 2024 02:25pm

Pakistan Aluminum Beverage Cans Limited (PABC) said that “ongoing security issues” at Chaman, which has already strangled trade with Afghanistan, may negatively impact the company’s revenue from exports to the neighboring country.

“We wish to inform you that due to ongoing security issues at Chaman, we are experiencing logistical disruptions and a shortage of vehicles for our exports to Afghanistan, which may impact revenue from Afghan exports,” PABC said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

The company added that it has also witnessed a nearly 25% YoY decline in local order bookings. “We expect a negative impact on our order bookings during the peak season.”

Protests have been ongoing in Chaman since October 2023, with workers and supporters of various political parties and organisations of local traders participating in the sit-in which has strangled bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, including transit trade.

In October, last year, the government’s apex committee decided that the current system under which individuals can cross the border using the Afghan national identity card or Tazkira would be replaced and aligned with border-crossing regulations observed with other countries. Following the decision, it was made mandatory to have a valid passport and visa for crossing the border.

The decision, however, was rejected by the locals associated with the trade on both sides of the border, who have demanded a reversal of the new border crossing arrangements.

Days go, Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, apprised that the Chaman border had been closed and, thousands of trucks and other vehicles had been stuck under vulnerable, uncertain, and hostile circumstances.

He demanded that the Chaman border be opened immediately to alleviate the sufferings and financial losses of the traders.

Nestled in the heart of a tumultuous region, Chaman border has long been a significant point of interaction between Pakistan and Afghanistan, particularly as a hub for cross-border trade between the two neighbouring countries.

The development comes as Pakistan maintains that Afghan soil has been used by terrorists to conduct attacks within Pakistani territory.

In May, Director General (DG) ISPR Major General Ahmed Sharif said terrorists operating from Afghanistan were involved in the attack on Chinese engineers, which occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in March.

Chaman border psx companies Pakistan Afghanistan PSX notice PABC Pakistan Aluminum Beverage Cans Limited trade to Afghanistan Afghan exports

Comments

200 characters

PABC says ongoing security issues at Chaman denting revenue

Intra-day update: rupee largely unchanged against US dollar

Tens of thousands gather for Raisi funeral procession in Tehran

ISPR says security forces killed 29 terrorists in April

FM Dar forms fact-finding committee to probe Bishkek mob attacks

Israeli forces raze parts of Gaza’s Jabalia, hit Rafah with airstrikes

Oil slips for third day on likely ‘higher for longer’ US rates

Israel revokes order to cut AP live Gaza video feed

Federal Budget: PM pledges more facilities for investors

Sell-off plan approvals: New independent directors appointed for 9 Discos

Read more stories