POL products worth $1.182bn imported on deferred payment basis

Tahir Amin Published 25 Jul, 2023 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan imported petroleum products worth $ 1.182 billion on a deferred payment basis under the Saudi oil facility during the fiscal year 2022-23 against the budgeted estimates of $ 800 million.

Official documents of the Economic Affairs Division revealed that the country imported petroleum products worth $ 100 million on a deferred payment basis under the Saudi oil facility in June 2023.

Saudi Arabia also provided petroleum products worth $ 100 million each during July, August, September, October, November, and December 2022. In January Pakistan received oil products worth $ 90.11 million on deferred payment, while the country received petroleum products worth $92.17 million in February, $ 100 million in March, April and May each.

NA told: Oil being imported on deferred payment only from KSA

The financing agreement worth $ 1.2 billion for the import of petroleum products was signed in November 2021 between the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and Pakistan’s Economic Affairs Division (EAD).

According to sources, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia extended the deferred payment for another year in March this year.

It is expected that Pakistan will avail the extended facility from March 2023 to February 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

