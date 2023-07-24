BAFL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (8.31%)
BIPL 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.56%)
BOP 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.76%)
DFML 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.96%)
DGKC 54.51 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.85%)
FABL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.92%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.9%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.49%)
HBL 79.47 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.85%)
HUBC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.94%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.91%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.36%)
MLCF 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.81%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.69%)
PIBTL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.73%)
PIOC 88.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.65%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.05%)
SSGC 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.93%)
TPLP 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.11%)
UNITY 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.16%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 20.1 (0.43%)
BR30 16,114 Increased By 13.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 46,055 Increased By 134.1 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,456 Increased By 60.1 (0.37%)
Jul 24, 2023
Markets

KSE-100 settles above 46,000 for its highest closing level in 15 months

BR Web Desk Published July 24, 2023 Updated July 24, 2023 05:31pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened the first session of the week on a positive note, as the benchmark KSE-100 inched up 0.29% to settle above the 46,000 level on Monday.

This is the first time the benchmark index has closed over 46,000 points since April 2022 as earlier it had to failed to sustain the level.

During the trading session, the benchmark index remained range-bound, swinging between 46,195.7 and 45,872.67.

At close, the KSE-100 settled at 46,054.81 after an increase of 134.08 points or 0.29%.

The banking sector remained in the limelight as financial results start to pour in with other sectors under pressure due to higher cost of doing business moving forward in light of the hike in electricity tariff.

However, the market by and large has seen bullish momentum with investors staying confident amid the new programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) worth $3 billion.

“The market has gained 4,602 points (+11.1%) since the staff level agreement with the IMF for SBA,” said Arif Habib Limited in a post-market note.

Sectors lifting the benchmark index higher included, banking (113.31 points), power generation and distribution (28.46 points) and oil and gas marketing (25.56 points).

On the economic front, the Pakistani rupee sustained losses for the seventh successive session against the US dollar, as it depreciated 0.39% to settle at 287.92 on Monday.

Volume on the all-share index decreased significantly to 299 million from 504.5 million on Friday. The value of shares traded decreased to Rs8.14 billion from Rs12.01 billion in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 35.8 million shares followed by K-Electric Limited with 32.4 million shares and Unity Foods Limited with 31.5 million shares.

Shares of 337 companies were traded on Monday, of which 147 registered an increase, 175 recorded a fall and 15 remained unchanged.

