BAFL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.89%)
BIPL 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.62%)
BOP 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.81%)
DFML 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.87%)
DGKC 54.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.65%)
FABL 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.96%)
FCCL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-7.17%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.01%)
HBL 79.35 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.69%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.32%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.42%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.39%)
MLCF 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 85.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
PAEL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.95%)
PIOC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PPL 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.48%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
TELE 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.05%)
TPLP 13.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TRG 102.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.17%)
UNITY 27.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 20.1 (0.43%)
BR30 16,114 Increased By 13.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 46,055 Increased By 134.1 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,456 Increased By 60.1 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PLL, Azerbaijan’s SOCAR ink framework agreement to procure LNG cargoes

BR Web Desk Published July 24, 2023 Updated July 24, 2023 03:38pm

Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) and SOCAR Trading Company, an international marketing and development arm of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic, have inked a framework agreement to procure LNG cargoes.

Addressing the signing ceremony of the agreement for the delivery of LNG cargoes to Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the agreement would have a life of one year.

“The agreement would be extendable by one more year,” he added.

Lauding President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, PM Shehbaz said during his last visit, the two leaders discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation.

“Immediately on my return to Pakistan, we have given approval to Azeri Airline to land at Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi, in a big step forward to promote tourism, investment, and exchange of delegation between the two countries,” he said.

The deal is part of Islamabad’s efforts to ensure energy security as the cash-strapped nation in recent months has failed to secure LNG bids from international markets amid high prices.

Under the framework agreement, SOCAR has offered LNG supply to Pakistan in the form of one cargo per month, on flexible terms and with a credit line for 30 days after delivery of the cargo on a one-year contract basis, which is extendable by another year.

The agreement is expected to foster regional integration and cooperation and strengthen energy security.

“Under the agreement with SOCAR, Pakistan will decide whether it wants to purchase LNG cargo at the offered rate or not. If we don’t purchase it, we will not have to face any financial penalty, which is a big step forward between the two brotherly countries,” said PM Shehbaz.

Last month, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet allowed PLL to execute a proposed framework agreement with SOCAR Trading.

Earlier, Pakistan’s petroleum minister Musadik Malik told a news conference that Azerbaijan will supply an LNG cargo every month to Pakistan at a “cheaper price.”

“Under the contract, the Central Asian country would provide Pakistan with distressed LNG cargo on a monthly basis. The LNG price would be much lower than in the international market,” Malik said back then.

“Under the terms of the contract, it would be Pakistan’s choice to accept the cargo or not. However, Azerbaijan would be obligated to provide distress cargo on a monthly basis,” he added.

Power tariff hike

Meanwhile, the prime minister said the decision to hike electricity rates was made as it was a prerequisite of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

“It was an IMF condition to raise electricity rates.”

“However, no increase has been made in electricity rates for those customers consuming 0 to 200 units of electricity, which makes up 63% of the household consumers. Moreover, other than this, 31% of household consumers are also being provided partial subsidy,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif ECC Pakistan LNG Limited PLL IMF deal IMF and Pakistan SOCAR Pakistan and Azerbaijan SOCAR Trading Company electrcity rate

Comments

1000 characters

PLL, Azerbaijan’s SOCAR ink framework agreement to procure LNG cargoes

Ishaq Dar put forward as leader of caretaker government: report

Intra-day update: rupee sees further decline against US dollar

Procuring LNG directly from Qatar: PM Shehbaz says policy developed for private businesses

US Centcom chief acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace in meeting with COAS

Lawyer murder case: SC bars authorities from arresting Imran Khan

Bangladesh hands Nobel Laureate Yunus $1.1mn tax bill

India’s economy to hold top spot for GDP but not so much for jobs growth

IMF expects deal with Argentina in days, peso to weaken

SBA provides a breathing space: US

Read more stories