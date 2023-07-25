NHSP elects office-bearers

KARACHI: The General Body of National Horticulture Society of Pakistan (NHSP) has elected Dr Pervez Ahsan as Chairman and Aasma Butt as Vice-Chairperson for the next 2 years.

In the general body meeting of National Horticulture Society of Pakistan, members unanimously elected new members for the year 2023-25.

Under which Dr Pervez Ahsan as Chairman, Aasma Butt as Vice Chairperson, Afzal Mughal as Senior Vice Chairman, Mirza Mohammad Younis as Vice Chairman, Mubasher Mahmood Qureshi as Secretary, Asif Razak as Technical Secretary, Umar Habib as Joint Secretary, Iqbal Makin was elected as Finance Secretary, Amir Butt as Co-Privacy Secretary elected.

The members of National Horticulture Society of Pakistan expressed confidence in the newly elected officials.

