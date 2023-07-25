Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 24, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 46,054.81
High: 46,195.7
Low: 45,872.67
Net Change: 134.08
Volume (000): 154,050
Value (000): 6,655,207
Makt Cap (000) 1,634,696,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,514.36
NET CH (-) 44.44
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,959.98
NET CH (-) 25.71
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,450.09
NET CH (+) 124.17
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,623.59
NET CH (+) 37.55
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,153.65
NET CH (+) 2.1
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,980.63
NET CH (-) 22.63
------------------------------------
As on: 24-July-2023
====================================
