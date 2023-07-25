KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 24, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 46,054.81 High: 46,195.7 Low: 45,872.67 Net Change: 134.08 Volume (000): 154,050 Value (000): 6,655,207 Makt Cap (000) 1,634,696,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,514.36 NET CH (-) 44.44 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,959.98 NET CH (-) 25.71 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,450.09 NET CH (+) 124.17 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,623.59 NET CH (+) 37.55 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,153.65 NET CH (+) 2.1 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,980.63 NET CH (-) 22.63 ------------------------------------ As on: 24-July-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023