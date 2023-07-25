BAFL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (8.31%)
Recorder Report Published 25 Jul, 2023

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 24, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 46,054.81
High:                       46,195.7
Low:                       45,872.67
Net Change:                   134.08
Volume (000):                154,050
Value (000):               6,655,207
Makt Cap (000)         1,634,696,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,514.36
NET CH                     (-) 44.44
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,959.98
NET CH                     (-) 25.71
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,450.09
NET CH                    (+) 124.17
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,623.59
NET CH                     (+) 37.55
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,153.65
NET CH                       (+) 2.1
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,980.63
NET CH                     (-) 22.63
------------------------------------
As on:                  24-July-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

BRIndex100 BR Automobile Assembler Index BR Cement Index BR Commercial Banks Index BR Power Generation and Distribution Index BR Oil and Gas Index BR Tech. & Comm. Index

