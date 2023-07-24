BAFL 38.03 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (7.13%)
BIPL 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.56%)
BOP 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.13%)
DFML 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.57%)
DGKC 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.28%)
FABL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.65%)
FCCL 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.62%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
HBL 79.10 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.37%)
HUBC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
KEL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.43%)
LOTCHEM 27.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 30.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
OGDC 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.22%)
PAEL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.13%)
PIBTL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.5%)
PIOC 88.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
PPL 69.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.31%)
PRL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.98%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.37%)
SSGC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.04%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.2%)
TPLP 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
TRG 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.29%)
UNITY 26.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.4%)
BR100 4,637 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 16,030 Decreased By -70.7 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,898 Decreased By -23 (-0.05%)
KSE30 16,380 Decreased By -15.3 (-0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Adidas swamped with $565mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes: FT

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2023 12:16pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Adidas got orders worth more than 508 million euros (about $565 million) for 4 million pairs of unsold Yeezy shoes, better than the company’s “most optimistic forecast,” the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Strong demand for the first batch of online sales would potentially save the German sportswear company from having to take a big writedown on its remaining stock, the newspaper said.

Adidas stopped selling Yeezy shoes from its defunct partnership with Ye in October after the rapper formerly known as Kanye West made a series of antisemitic comments.

German economy may contract slightly in 2023: IMF

Losing the highly profitable line hit first quarter sales at the company by around $440 million.

However, robust demand for the unsold sneakers has quelled fears at Adidas’ headquarters that Ye’s outbursts and a drop in marketing in the recent past would have made the Yeezy brand too toxic, FT said, citing sources.

Adidas declined to comment saying it was in a “quiet period” ahead of its quarterly results due Aug. 3.

The company had said in May it would donate some of the proceeds from the sales to organisations fighting antisemitism and racism.

Discussions over how much will be donated to individual charities are ongoing, the FT reported, adding that the company has chosen five charities in the US and China as a first step.

“Making donations of more than 8.5 million euros across the five charities has been discussed but no decision has been made,” FT said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The final amount donated from the sales will be much larger as the company is willing to pay a significant share of the profits from the Yeezy inventory, the report said.

Adidas had forecast a loss this year before announcing its intentions to sell leftover Yeezy stocks.

Adidas German sportswear company Yeezy shoes

Comments

1000 characters

Adidas swamped with $565mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes: FT

Intra-day update: rupee sees further decline against US dollar

US Centcom chief acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace in meeting with COAS

New GSP scheme’s fate hangs in the balance

Five export-oriented sectors: SNGPL directed to supply gas/RLNG without any subsidy

Bifurcation of PESCO into two Discos approved

Tax on immovable properties: FBR urged to give taxpayers online declaration option

India’s economy to hold top spot for GDP but not so much for jobs growth

IMF expects deal with Argentina in days, peso to weaken

Punjab examines release of water into rivers by India

Flood-hit Swat, Dir, Chitral: Forces continue relief activities

Read more stories