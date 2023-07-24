BAFL 38.03 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (7.13%)
BIPL 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.56%)
BOP 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.13%)
DFML 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.57%)
DGKC 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.28%)
FABL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.65%)
FCCL 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.62%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
HBL 79.10 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.37%)
HUBC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
KEL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.43%)
LOTCHEM 27.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 30.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
OGDC 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.22%)
PAEL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.13%)
PIBTL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.5%)
PIOC 88.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
PPL 69.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.31%)
PRL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.98%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.37%)
SSGC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.04%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.2%)
TPLP 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
TRG 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.29%)
UNITY 26.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.4%)
BR100 4,637 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 16,038 Decreased By -62.6 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,898 Decreased By -23 (-0.05%)
KSE30 16,380 Decreased By -15.3 (-0.09%)
South African rand flat; focus on central banks in big economies this week

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2023 12:06pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand was little changed in early trade on Monday, at the start of a week in which central bank interest rate decisions in major global economies are the focus.

At 0635 GMT, the rand traded at 17.9850 against the dollar, just shy of its previous close of 17.9800.

The dollar was also broadly steady against a basket of global currencies. Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) said in a morning briefing that the rand should be weaker than its current level versus the dollar given the greenback’s gains and weakness in emerging markets last week. “But (the rand) doesn’t show much impetus to go anywhere,” RMB said.

The South African currency will likely take its direction this week from a US Federal Reserve rate announcement on Wednesday and a European Central Bank one on Thursday, as the local economic data calendar is relatively light.

Markets are expecting rate hikes in the US and Europe, after the South African Reserve Bank kept rates unchanged last week after 10 consecutive hikes. “(A) hawkish Fed could see (the dollar/rand exchange rate) snap higher,” RMB added.

South African rand rises in early trade on weak dollar

Local data releases this week include a central bank leading business cycle indicator on Tuesday and June producer inflation on Thursday.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was also broadly stable, with the yield at 10.335%.

