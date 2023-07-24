Futures spread surges 490bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 490bps to 19.33 percent to 19.33 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes decreased by 28.3 percent to 80.32 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 112.10 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 27.3 percent to Rs 3.05 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 4.20 billion.

