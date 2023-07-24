BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.44%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.99%)
DGKC 54.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.01%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.55%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.35%)
HUBC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.04%)
PIOC 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.38%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper eases on disappointment on Chinese stimulus

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2023 06:11am

LONDON: Copper and most industrial metal prices traded lower on Friday after investors were disappointed with modest stimulus measures announced by top metals consumer China to boost its economy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) shed 0.6% to $8,436 per metric ton by 1615 GMT after rising on Thursday.

Chinese authorities unveiled measures to boost consumption of automobile and electronics items as part of a broader drive to shore up the country’s faltering economy.

“Everyone is still pretty downbeat in terms of China. There are measures they try to come up with, but the hard numbers still look quite poor in terms of Chinese activity, especially in things like construction,” said Dan Smith, head of research at Amalgamated Metal Trading.

“Europe also looks pretty weak in terms of manufacturing and generally for base metals demand. We expect that the next few months are going to be weak in metals, even for copper, on which we’re more bullish for the medium term.”

For copper, downstream consumption in China was limited in the off-season and supply tightness in the spot market has marginally eased, said Jinrui Futures in a report, adding that downward risk to copper price remained.

A firmer dollar index also pressured the market, making commodities priced in the US currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Also weighing on the market have been forecasts of rising supply. Glencore on Friday reported lower copper, zinc and nickel production in the first half, but expected higher volumes at some of its mines in the second half.

Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro urged the LME in a letter to reconsider a decision not to ban Russian aluminium from its warehouse network as large volumes are jeopardising the benchmark status of its aluminium contract.

LME aluminium rose 0.1% to $2,204 per metric ton and lead climbed 1.3% to $2,135, while nickel slid 2.5% to $20,755, zinc shed 0.5% to $2,371.50 and tin eased 0.8% to $28,500. LME copper, aluminium, nickel and zinc prices are all heading for a weekly loss.

Copper copper rate copper price

Comments

1000 characters

Copper eases on disappointment on Chinese stimulus

New GSP scheme’s fate hangs in the balance

PM vows to eliminate economic woes

PM urges people to avenge 2018 ‘poll rigging’

Caretaker setup: PPP asks PML-N to take allies on board

Five export-oriented sectors: SNGPL directed to supply gas/RLNG without any subsidy

Bifurcation of PESCO into two Discos approved

Tax on immovable properties: FBR urged to give taxpayers online declaration option

Punjab examines release of water into rivers by India

Flood-hit Swat, Dir, Chitral: Forces continue relief activities

Viral videos: US deeply concerned by India sexual assault case

Read more stories